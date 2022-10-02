USC stays at No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 6 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Arizona State in Week 5 to maintain their position. They were No. 6 last week. USC watched Clemson, Alabama and Georgia win tough games to stay ahead of the Men of Troy in the poll.

USC’s strength of schedule has been very light through five weeks, an obvious point of discussion. The Trojans know their level of competition will rise the next two weekends. The Men of Troy face Washington State on Oct. 8 and then Utah on Oct. 15.

Let’s see what happened below No. 6 USC in the remaining 19 spots of the poll.

Here is the full poll:

ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Arkansas.

GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Missouri, 26-22.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State handled Rutgers.

MICHIGAN

Michigan defeated Iowa.

CLEMSON

Clemson defeated North Carolina State.

USC

Catch all our coverage of USC’s win over Arizona State.

OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys defeated Baylor.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee was idle in Week 5.

OLE MISS

The Rebels defeated Kentucky.

PENN STATE

Penn State defeated Northwestern.

UTAH

The Utes beat Oregon State.

OREGON

Oregon defeated Stanford. Catch Ducks Wire’s complete coverage of UO football.

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats lost to Ole Miss.

N.C. STATE

The Wolfpack lost to Clemson.

WAKE FOREST

The Demon Deacons beat Florida State.

BYU

The Cougars defeated Utah State.

KANSAS

The unbeaten Jayhawks defeated Iowa State.

TCU

The Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma, which fell out of the poll.

UCLA

The Bruins beat Washington.

KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats beat Texas Tech.

SYRACUSE

The Orange defeated Wagner.

BAYLOR

The Bears lost to Oklahoma State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M, which fell out of the poll.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies lost to UCLA.

ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks lost to Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire