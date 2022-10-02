USC stays at No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans are No. 6 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Trojans defeated Arizona State in Week 5 to maintain their position. They were No. 6 last week. USC watched Clemson, Alabama and Georgia win tough games to stay ahead of the Men of Troy in the poll.
USC’s strength of schedule has been very light through five weeks, an obvious point of discussion. The Trojans know their level of competition will rise the next two weekends. The Men of Troy face Washington State on Oct. 8 and then Utah on Oct. 15.
Let’s see what happened below No. 6 USC in the remaining 19 spots of the poll.
Here is the full poll:
ALABAMA
GEORGIA
Georgia defeated Missouri, 26-22.
OHIO STATE
MICHIGAN
CLEMSON
Clemson defeated North Carolina State.
USC
Catch all our coverage of USC’s win over Arizona State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Cowboys defeated Baylor.
TENNESSEE
OLE MISS
The Rebels defeated Kentucky.
PENN STATE
Penn State defeated Northwestern.
UTAH
The Utes beat Oregon State.
OREGON
Oregon defeated Stanford. Catch Ducks Wire’s complete coverage of UO football.
KENTUCKY
The Wildcats lost to Ole Miss.
N.C. STATE
The Wolfpack lost to Clemson.
WAKE FOREST
The Demon Deacons beat Florida State.
BYU
The Cougars defeated Utah State.
KANSAS
The unbeaten Jayhawks defeated Iowa State.
TCU
The Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma, which fell out of the poll.
UCLA
The Bruins beat Washington.
KANSAS STATE
The Wildcats beat Texas Tech.
SYRACUSE
The Orange defeated Wagner.
BAYLOR
The Bears lost to Oklahoma State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M, which fell out of the poll.
WASHINGTON
The Huskies lost to UCLA.
ARKANSAS
The Razorbacks lost to Alabama.