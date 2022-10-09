USC stays at No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 6
The USC Trojans are still No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Trojans defeated Washington State in Week 6 to retain their previous spot. They have been No. 6 for the past two weeks. USC did stay ahead of Tennessee in the poll. Some analysts thought the Trojans would fall behind the Vols, who dominated LSU on the road. Tennessee will vault past USC if it beats Alabama this coming weekend. ESPN College GameDay will not go to USC-Utah. It will go to Bama-Tennessee instead in Knoxville.
USC’s strength of schedule has been modest through six weeks, but Washington State was definitely one of the tougher teams the Trojans have met in 2022. This could prepare them well for Utah on Oct. 15.
Let’s see what happened below No. 6 USC.
Here is the full poll:
ALABAMA
GEORGIA
OHIO STATE
Ohio State pounded Michigan State.
MICHIGAN
CLEMSON
Clemson defeated Boston College.
USC
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Cowboys defeated Texas Tech.
TENNESSEE
OLE MISS
The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt.
PENN STATE
Penn State was idle in Week 6.
OREGON
Oregon defeated Arizona. Catch Ducks Wire’s complete coverage of UO football.
UCLA
The Bruins defeated Utah in a big Pac-12 result.
NC STATE
The Wolfpack, down 17-3, rallied to beat Florida State, 19-17.
WAKE FOREST
The Demon Deacons hammered Army.
TCU
The Horned Frogs defeated Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
The Wildcats beat Iowa State, 10-9.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas.
SYRACUSE
The Orange were idle in Week 6.
UTAH
KANSAS
The Jayhawks lost to TCU.
CINCINNATI
The Bearcats rallied late to beat South Florida.
KENTUCKY
The Wildcats lost to South Carolina.
BAYLOR
The Bears were idle in Week 6.
TEXAS
NORTH CAROLINA