USC stays at No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 6

The USC Trojans are still No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Washington State in Week 6 to retain their previous spot. They have been No. 6 for the past two weeks. USC did stay ahead of Tennessee in the poll. Some analysts thought the Trojans would fall behind the Vols, who dominated LSU on the road. Tennessee will vault past USC if it beats Alabama this coming weekend. ESPN College GameDay will not go to USC-Utah. It will go to Bama-Tennessee instead in Knoxville.

USC’s strength of schedule has been modest through six weeks, but Washington State was definitely one of the tougher teams the Trojans have met in 2022. This could prepare them well for Utah on Oct. 15.

Let’s see what happened below No. 6 USC.

Here is the full poll:

ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Texas A&M.

GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Auburn.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State pounded Michigan State.

MICHIGAN

Michigan defeated Indiana.

CLEMSON

Clemson defeated Boston College.

USC

OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys defeated Texas Tech.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated LSU.

OLE MISS

The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt.

PENN STATE

Penn State was idle in Week 6.

OREGON

Oregon defeated Arizona.

UCLA

The Bruins defeated Utah in a big Pac-12 result.

NC STATE

The Wolfpack, down 17-3, rallied to beat Florida State, 19-17.

WAKE FOREST

The Demon Deacons hammered Army.

TCU

The Horned Frogs defeated Kansas.

KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats beat Iowa State, 10-9.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas.

SYRACUSE

The Orange were idle in Week 6.

UTAH

The Utes lost to UCLA.

KANSAS

The Jayhawks lost to TCU.

CINCINNATI

The Bearcats rallied late to beat South Florida.

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats lost to South Carolina.

BAYLOR

The Bears were idle in Week 6.

TEXAS

Texas defeated Oklahoma.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels defeated Miami.

