USC statistical leaders through six games
USC nearly lost its perfect season against Arizona but survived. Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances ended with a loss at Louisville. Neither team is coming into their annual meeting with the best momentum. That means talent could be the game’s determining factor.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Trojans to make a statement. They’re catching the Irish when they’re fatigued and struggling. The only thing that could slow them down is the wet conditions forecast for the game, but they’re preparing for that by using water in rather interesting ways in practice. While there’s no way to tell if that will affect anything, it shows they’re not leaving anything up to chance.
As you’re about to see, there are several players responsible for the Trojans’ offense being the country’s highest scoring, not the least of whom is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. Here he is among the top Trojans players on both sides of the ball:
Passing
Caleb Williams: 119 for 166 (71.7%), 1,822 yards, 11.0 yards a pass attempt, 22 touchdowns, one interception
Rushing
Marshawn Lloyd: 519 yards on 67 carries, 7.7 yards a carry
Austin Jones: 163 yards on 25 carries, 6.5 yards a carry
Quinten Joyner: 113 yards on 14 carries, 8.1 yards a carry
Darwin Barlow: 37 yards on six carries, 6.2 yards a carry
Receiving
Tahj Washington: 456 yards on 21 receptions, 21.7 yards a catch
Brenden Rice: 434 yards on 21 receptions, 20.7 yards a catch
Mario Williams: 206 yards on 17 receptions, 12.1 yards a catch
Duce Robinson: 186 yards on eight receptions, 23.3 yards a catch
Zachariah Branch: 178 yards on 13 receptions, 13.7 yards a catch
Touchdowns
Rice: seven
C. Williams: six
Washington: five
Jones: four
Lloyd: four
Tackles
Jaylin Smith: 41
Calen Bullock: 30
Mason Cobb: 26
Bryson Shaw: 25
Jamil Muhammad: 23
Sacks
Muhammad: 6.0
Solomon Byrd: 5.0
Romello Height: 3.0
Braylan Shelby: 2.0
Tackett Curtis: 2.0
Interceptions
Bullock: one
Max Williams: one
Christian Roland-Wallace: one
Jacobe Covington: one