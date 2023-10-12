USC statistical leaders through six games

USC nearly lost its perfect season against Arizona but survived. Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances ended with a loss at Louisville. Neither team is coming into their annual meeting with the best momentum. That means talent could be the game’s determining factor.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Trojans to make a statement. They’re catching the Irish when they’re fatigued and struggling. The only thing that could slow them down is the wet conditions forecast for the game, but they’re preparing for that by using water in rather interesting ways in practice. While there’s no way to tell if that will affect anything, it shows they’re not leaving anything up to chance.

As you’re about to see, there are several players responsible for the Trojans’ offense being the country’s highest scoring, not the least of whom is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. Here he is among the top Trojans players on both sides of the ball:

Passing

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams: 119 for 166 (71.7%), 1,822 yards, 11.0 yards a pass attempt, 22 touchdowns, one interception

Rushing

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lloyd: 519 yards on 67 carries, 7.7 yards a carry

Austin Jones: 163 yards on 25 carries, 6.5 yards a carry

Quinten Joyner: 113 yards on 14 carries, 8.1 yards a carry

Darwin Barlow: 37 yards on six carries, 6.2 yards a carry

Receiving

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Tahj Washington: 456 yards on 21 receptions, 21.7 yards a catch

Brenden Rice: 434 yards on 21 receptions, 20.7 yards a catch

Mario Williams: 206 yards on 17 receptions, 12.1 yards a catch

Duce Robinson: 186 yards on eight receptions, 23.3 yards a catch

Zachariah Branch: 178 yards on 13 receptions, 13.7 yards a catch

Touchdowns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rice: seven

C. Williams: six

Washington: five

Jones: four

Lloyd: four

Tackles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylin Smith: 41

Calen Bullock: 30

Mason Cobb: 26

Bryson Shaw: 25

Jamil Muhammad: 23

Sacks

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Muhammad: 6.0

Solomon Byrd: 5.0

Romello Height: 3.0

Braylan Shelby: 2.0

Tackett Curtis: 2.0

Interceptions

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bullock: one

Max Williams: one

Christian Roland-Wallace: one

Jacobe Covington: one

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire