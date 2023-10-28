USC star wideout Tahj Washington lands new NIL deal

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington landed a new partnership with La Victoria. The star wideout dropped a promotional video on his Instagram in which he gave salsa to willing dance partners on USC’s campus.

Washington has 30 catches for 609 yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season. The past two years he’s developed into one of Caleb Williams’ favorite targets.

On3 has Washington’s NIL valuation currently set at just under $300,000. La Victoria is an American food company founded in Los Angeles in 1917 that produced the first jarred salsa in the United States.

