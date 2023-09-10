USC-Stanford game was the end of an era; the schools will travel far apart
The Stanford-USC football series has a lot of history behind it. The first meeting was in 1905. The schools played regularly since 1919. From 1925 through 2019, the only three years the schools didn’t meet in football were the last three years of World War II, from 1943 through 1945. The schools met every year from 1946 through 2019 before the 2020 COVID-19 season interrupted the rivalry.
Now, after USC’s win over the Cardinal on Saturday night, the series’ future is uncertain. There won’t be a game between the schools in 2024, and no future meeting has been scheduled. These California-based schools aren’t that far apart, but Stanford will now fly to the far-away places of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
How far? Look at the numbers for the Trees, who will branch out to Boston and Miami and the other locales of their new conference next year:
STANFORD TO VIRGINIA TECH AND VIRGINIA
Stanford to Virginia Tech: 2,689 miles
Stanford to Virginia: 2,820 miles
CAL TO DUKE AND NORTH CAROLINA
Berkeley to Chapel Hill: 2,806 miles
Berkeley to Durham: 2,807 miles
STANFORD TO BOSTON COLLEGE
Palo Alto to Chestnut Hill: 3,128 miles
CAL TO WAKE FOREST
Berkeley to Winston Salem: 2,729 miles
STANFOD TO CLEMSON
Palo Alto to Clemson: 2,572 miles
CAL TO FLORIDA STATE
Berkeley to Tallahassee: 2,552 miles
STANFORD TO GEORGIA TECH
Palo Alto to Atlanta: 2,453 miles
CAL TO LOUISVILLE
Berkeley to Louisville: 2,313 miles
STANFORD TO SYRACUSE
Palo Alto to Syracuse: 2,828 miles
CAL TO NC STATE
Berkeley to Raleigh: 2,826 miles
STANFORD TO MIAMI
Palo Alto to Coral Gables: 3,093 miles
CAL TO PITTSBURGH
Berkeley to Pittsburgh: 2,572 miles
STANFORD TO SMU
Palo Alto to Dallas: 1,711 miles