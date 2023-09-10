USC-Stanford game was the end of an era; the schools will travel far apart

The Stanford-USC football series has a lot of history behind it. The first meeting was in 1905. The schools played regularly since 1919. From 1925 through 2019, the only three years the schools didn’t meet in football were the last three years of World War II, from 1943 through 1945. The schools met every year from 1946 through 2019 before the 2020 COVID-19 season interrupted the rivalry.

Now, after USC’s win over the Cardinal on Saturday night, the series’ future is uncertain. There won’t be a game between the schools in 2024, and no future meeting has been scheduled. These California-based schools aren’t that far apart, but Stanford will now fly to the far-away places of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

How far? Look at the numbers for the Trees, who will branch out to Boston and Miami and the other locales of their new conference next year:

STANFORD TO VIRGINIA TECH AND VIRGINIA

Stanford to Virginia Tech: 2,689 miles

Stanford to Virginia: 2,820 miles

CAL TO DUKE AND NORTH CAROLINA

Berkeley to Chapel Hill: 2,806 miles

Berkeley to Durham: 2,807 miles

STANFORD TO BOSTON COLLEGE

Palo Alto to Chestnut Hill: 3,128 miles

CAL TO WAKE FOREST

Berkeley to Winston Salem: 2,729 miles

STANFOD TO CLEMSON

Palo Alto to Clemson: 2,572 miles

CAL TO FLORIDA STATE

Berkeley to Tallahassee: 2,552 miles

STANFORD TO GEORGIA TECH

Palo Alto to Atlanta: 2,453 miles

CAL TO LOUISVILLE

Berkeley to Louisville: 2,313 miles

STANFORD TO SYRACUSE

Palo Alto to Syracuse: 2,828 miles

CAL TO NC STATE

Berkeley to Raleigh: 2,826 miles

STANFORD TO MIAMI

Palo Alto to Coral Gables: 3,093 miles

CAL TO PITTSBURGH

Berkeley to Pittsburgh: 2,572 miles

STANFORD TO SMU

Palo Alto to Dallas: 1,711 miles

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire