Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator for 2024 is a strange choice

Buckeyes Wire shared on Friday that Ohio State has officially hired a new offensive coordinator for 2024.

“OSU announced the hiring of O’Brien as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a statement just a day after ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the story. The announcement came from Ryan Day through an Ohio State spokesman.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to add Bill O’Brien to our coaching staff,” Day said in the statement. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge – and a tremendous amount of success – at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He is an excellent and experienced offensive coach who has run NFL and Power 5 programs and developed some truly elite players throughout his career. He’ll be an excellent teacher and recruiter for us, and he absolutely strengthens our staff.”

Ryan Day, the head coach of Ohio State, and Bill O’Brien will have to replace a key player from their last two seasons, Marvin Harrison Jr. They have two elite receivers returning: redshirt junior Emeka Egbuka and sophomore Carnell Tate. Additionally, they received great news last week when redshirt junior TreVeyon Henderson announced he would be staying for the 2024 season. The Buckeyes also received a commitment from Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins from the transfer portal. The Buckeyes will continue to be active in the transfer portal, so O’Brien’s roster should be filled with offensive talent.

USC is unlikely to face Ohio State this year unless the two teams meet at some point in the postseason. There are two possibilities for this, either the Big Ten Championship Game or in the College Football Playoff, which will expand to 12 teams this year.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire