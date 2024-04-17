USC on short list for Colorado transfer cornerback Cormani McClain

The USC Trojans are shopping for players in the spring transfer portal window. College football insiders think the Men of Troy have a realistic shot at Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain, who recently entered the portal.

Buffaloes Wire has more on McClain:

“Cormani McClain, the prized signing of Colorado football’s 2023 recruiting class, is entering the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday. “A former five-star prospect, McClain spent only one season with the Buffs, playing in nine games with four starts as a true freshman cornerback. The one-time Miami commit recorded 13 total tackles, two pass breakups and one TFL. “McClain’s decision proves again that smoke typically means fire in today’s era of college football. Rumors had been circulating for some time that he was thinking about transferring.”

247Sports national college football recruiting analyst Tom Loy has identified USC and South Florida as two programs at the forefront of the scramble to claim McClain. Doug Belk would love to be able to make this addition to his 2024 secondary in Los Angeles.

USF and USC are two teams to watch for Cormani McClain in the transfer portal, per @TomLoy247. More reporting on the former 5-star recruit and No. 1 CB's outlook after a year at Colorado:https://t.co/3HA7YtRhaj @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/uWgduhYYvN — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 17, 2024

