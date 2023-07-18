USC has several preseason All-Pac-12 selections, but doesn’t dominate

The preseason All-Pac-12 football teams were announced on Tuesday. Of course USC had several selections and was represented on both the first and second teams, but the Trojans’ representation on the first team was not as substantial or pervasive as some had expected.

We will give you the full first team below, but there’s one significant story to be told: USC’s offensive line did not have one player on the first team. There is undeniably prime offensive line talent throughout the Pac-12. Oregon State has a high-quality offensive line, as does Utah. The Beavers and Utes certainly deserve to have representation there, and we’re not going to suggest or imply they don’t. The idea that OSU and Utah deserve more first-team selections than USC does is not particularly objectionable or controversial. Oregon State won 10 games last year with basically no quarterback because its offensive line was truly elite. If the Beavers had an above-average quarterback in 2022, they probably would have made the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What we are noting is not that Oregon State and Utah had more selections than USC on the offensive line; we’re noting that USC had zero first-team selections.

Really? Really?

Fine: USC’s offensive line just got a huge source of motivation going into the season. Josh Henson doesn’t really have to say a whole lot to his position group. Those guys have top-grade bulletin board material. They will relish road-grading every defensive line they see this year.

Okay, enough preamble. Let’s open the envelope and disclose the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team, part of the final All-Pac-12 teams of USC’s existence in the Pac-12 Conference:

FIRST TEAM QB: CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The easiest selection of any All-Pac-12 slot by far. Enough said.

FIRST TEAM RUNNING BACK: DAMIEN MARTINEZ, OREGON STATE

Players to watch Oregon State RB Damien Martinez Martinez broke onto the scene in Corvallis as a true freshman in 2022. He was the Beavers leading rusher with 982 yards on 161 carries. Martinez is tough to bring down at 216 pounds, and he is also very shifty. pic.twitter.com/Feo5b43U17 — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) May 27, 2023

FIRST TEAM RUNNING BACK: BUCKY IRVING, OREGON

Oregon RB Bucky Irving last season: 🦆 91.1 PFF Grade

🦆 1,064 Rush Yards

🦆 67 Missed Tackles Forced

🦆 ZERO Fumbles pic.twitter.com/6mUWAbPgXd — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2023

Get Oregon opinions, news and analysis at Ducks Wire.

FIRST TEAM RECEIVER: ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Having Michael Penix to throw to him will help Odunze pile up the numbers.

FIRST TEAM RECEIVER: DORIAN SINGER, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) and defensive back Vincent Ragsdale (82) fights for the ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona transfer is expected to replace Jordan Addison’s quality and production this year. If Singer measures up to the Addison standard and is healthier than Addison was in 2022, he should justify his first-team preseason selection.

FIRST TEAM TIGHT END: BRANT KUITHE, UTAH

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs into the end zone past USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kuithe is clearly the best tight end in the conference. He was injured last year. When healthy, he’s a beast.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: SATAOA LAUMEA, UTAH

#26 in our 60in60 is one of my top 3 Olinemen in the State Sataoa Laumea pic.twitter.com/3IaVKdBn1p — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) July 29, 2022

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: JOSHUA GRAY, OREGON STATE

He’ll be just a RS JR this year but #OregonState LT Joshua Gray is worth keeping a close eye on in the Pac-12 this season. Efficient mover who plays with great pad level, quick hand striker as well. OSU has a few prospects this year that are intriguing.pic.twitter.com/1YAXCgqqZm — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) August 6, 2022

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON STATE

Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga (RT #75, top of screen) can rag doll opposing defensive linemen. One of my Top-🔟 OTs heading into next season. pic.twitter.com/jHPx8IPMNn — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) February 2, 2023

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: KEATON BILLS, UTAH

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: LAIATU LATU, UCLA

UCLA’s Laiatu Latu is constantly causing pressure, drawing holds, and coming up with sacks thanks to his heavy hands and pass rush plan. Here’s an inside swipe, club-swim, and euro step chop. One of the top defensive prospects from the Pac-12 in the 2024 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/8mDv9JtJV4 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) July 16, 2023

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: BRANDON DORLUS, OREGON

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: JUNIOR TAFUNA, UTAH

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: JACKSON SIRMON, CAL

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: KARENE REID, UTAH

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: DARIUS MUASAU, UCLA

UCLA senior LB Darius Muasau on impressions of new defensive coordinator D’anton Lynn: pic.twitter.com/4rrYsQYoj2 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 4, 2023

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: COLE BISHOP, UTAH

Summer Scouting Player Profile Cole Bishop

Safety

6’ 2” 207

Utah – Explosive athlete with great change of direction. Smooth in his backpedal and transitions

– Great run support player who can play in the box

– Very good tackler. Guys feel it when he hits them pic.twitter.com/tLruU9USmt — T3 Scouting (@T3_Triple) July 18, 2023

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: CALEN BULLOCK, USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Calen Bullock #7 of the USC Trojans celebrates his interception for a touchdown and take a 28-7 lead over the Rice Owls, during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bullock is USC’s only All-Pac-12 First Team selection on defense.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: KITAN OLADAPO, OREGON STATE

SIS Preseason All-Pac 12 Safety: Kitan Oladapo (@Kitan_Oladapo) Safeties typically don't get as many plays at the ball as corners, so when they do, they need to make them count. The Oregon State (@BeaverFootball) S was T-1st among Pac 12 S with 6 passes defensed 🔒#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/0JAr05dPnT — SIS Football (@football_sis) July 15, 2023

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

Get Colorado opinions, news and analysis at Buffaloes Wire.

FIRST TEAM PLACEKICKER: JOSHUA KARTY, STANFORD

FIRST TEAM PUNTER: EDDIE CZAPLICKI, USC

FIRST TEAM ALL-PURPOSE/SPECIAL TEAMS: TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

Breaking: Travis Hunter announced he will be transferring to Colorado. pic.twitter.com/tgrsViF0RI — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2022

FIRST TEAM ALL-PURPOSE/SPECIAL TEAMS: RALEEK BROWN, USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) hurdles Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) during the first half in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is hugely talented, but this selection is based more on potential than actual results. USC would love to see Brown bust a few kick returns for 100-yard touchdowns and take some of the burden off the offense this season.

FIRST TEAM RETURN SPECIALIST: ANTHONY GOULD, OREGON STATE

Anthony Gould was a punt return machine for Oregon State this year 😍 The Beaver WR was productive enough in the receiving game (457/3TD), but was more fun to watch on special teams! 14 punt returns, for 256 yards & 2 TD 💨 pic.twitter.com/hVOccPnw34 — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) January 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire