USC has several preseason All-Pac-12 selections, but doesn’t dominate

Matt Zemek
·8 min read

The preseason All-Pac-12 football teams were announced on Tuesday. Of course USC had several selections and was represented on both the first and second teams, but the Trojans’ representation on the first team was not as substantial or pervasive as some had expected.

We will give you the full first team below, but there’s one significant story to be told: USC’s offensive line did not have one player on the first team. There is undeniably prime offensive line talent throughout the Pac-12. Oregon State has a high-quality offensive line, as does Utah. The Beavers and Utes certainly deserve to have representation there, and we’re not going to suggest or imply they don’t. The idea that OSU and Utah deserve more first-team selections than USC does is not particularly objectionable or controversial. Oregon State won 10 games last year with basically no quarterback because its offensive line was truly elite. If the Beavers had an above-average quarterback in 2022, they probably would have made the Pac-12 Championship Game.

What we are noting is not that Oregon State and Utah had more selections than USC on the offensive line; we’re noting that USC had zero first-team selections.

Really? Really?

Fine: USC’s offensive line just got a huge source of motivation going into the season. Josh Henson doesn’t really have to say a whole lot to his position group. Those guys have top-grade bulletin board material. They will relish road-grading every defensive line they see this year.

Okay, enough preamble. Let’s open the envelope and disclose the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team, part of the final All-Pac-12 teams of USC’s existence in the Pac-12 Conference:

FIRST TEAM QB: CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The easiest selection of any All-Pac-12 slot by far. Enough said.

FIRST TEAM RUNNING BACK: DAMIEN MARTINEZ, OREGON STATE

FIRST TEAM RUNNING BACK: BUCKY IRVING, OREGON

FIRST TEAM RECEIVER: ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/texas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Texas Longhorns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Texas Longhorns</a> defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Having Michael Penix to throw to him will help Odunze pile up the numbers.

FIRST TEAM RECEIVER: DORIAN SINGER, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) and defensive back Vincent Ragsdale (82) fights for the ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) and defensive back Vincent Ragsdale (82) fights for the ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona transfer is expected to replace Jordan Addison’s quality and production this year. If Singer measures up to the Addison standard and is healthier than Addison was in 2022, he should justify his first-team preseason selection.

FIRST TEAM TIGHT END: BRANT KUITHE, UTAH

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs into the end zone past USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs into the end zone past USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kuithe is clearly the best tight end in the conference. He was injured last year. When healthy, he’s a beast.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: SATAOA LAUMEA, UTAH

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: JOSHUA GRAY, OREGON STATE

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON STATE

FIRST TEAM OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: KEATON BILLS, UTAH

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: LAIATU LATU, UCLA

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: BRANDON DORLUS, OREGON

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: JUNIOR TAFUNA, UTAH

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: JACKSON SIRMON, CAL

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: KARENE REID, UTAH

FIRST TEAM LINEBACKER: DARIUS MUASAU, UCLA

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: COLE BISHOP, UTAH

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: CALEN BULLOCK, USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Calen Bullock #7 of the USC Trojans celebrates his interception for a touchdown and take a 28-7 lead over the Rice Owls, during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Calen Bullock #7 of the USC Trojans celebrates his interception for a touchdown and take a 28-7 lead over the Rice Owls, during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bullock is USC’s only All-Pac-12 First Team selection on defense.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: KITAN OLADAPO, OREGON STATE

FIRST TEAM DEFENSIVE BACK: TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

FIRST TEAM PLACEKICKER: JOSHUA KARTY, STANFORD

FIRST TEAM PUNTER: EDDIE CZAPLICKI, USC

FIRST TEAM ALL-PURPOSE/SPECIAL TEAMS: TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

FIRST TEAM ALL-PURPOSE/SPECIAL TEAMS: RALEEK BROWN, USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) hurdles Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) during the first half in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) hurdles Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) during the first half in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is hugely talented, but this selection is based more on potential than actual results. USC would love to see Brown bust a few kick returns for 100-yard touchdowns and take some of the burden off the offense this season.

FIRST TEAM RETURN SPECIALIST: ANTHONY GOULD, OREGON STATE

