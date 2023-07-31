USC sets its 2023 homecoming game for Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Washington

The USC Trojans’ 2023 homecoming football game will be a big one. The Trojans host the Washington Huskies on Saturday, November 4.

Ducks Wire claimed this is the most important USC game of 2023:

“For the Pac-12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender, one could say every game is the most important. But the game before coming to Autzen on Nov. 11 is a home contest against a very good Huskies team that could get out of the Coliseum with a win,” Don Smalley wrote.

“The Trojans have to avoid that at all costs. They want to be undefeated and have all the confidence in the world when they have the showdown in Eugene. A loss just the week before could erase any playoff appearance and deflate USC. Every game in college football is a ‘must-win,’ but for USC, beating Washington is the biggest must-win on its schedule.”

Caleb Williams versus Michael Penix will be must-see television in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

USC sets its 2023 Homecoming game for Saturday, Nov. 4 against Washington. pic.twitter.com/x6wnQ9hHMm — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) July 29, 2023

