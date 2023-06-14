USC set to face Maryland for first time ever in 2024 Big Ten football schedule

The USC Trojans have never played the Maryland Terrapins in football. This is just one of two teams they have never faced from the Big Ten.

The first meeting will be in Los Angeles in 2024, and here’s what Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports wrote about that development:

“Maryland is one of two current Big Ten programs to never face USC, joining Rutgers. While the Terrapins have noticeable steps forward under coach Mike Locksley, Maryland’s 2024 offense might be rebuilding without current senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the most prolific passer in program history.”

Caleb Williams will not get to play Maryland, since he will be off to the NFL. It is notable that Williams comes from the DMV area in which Maryland is constantly trying to fend off national programs for local talent. Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC for the 2022 season, is also from the DMV. The USC-Maryland matchup highlights the expanded geographical reach of the Big Ten, making national recruiting that much more of a point of emphasis for Lincoln Riley. Being able to play and beat Maryland gives USC a chance to impress any DMV-based recruits who will watch Big Ten football in the coming years.

