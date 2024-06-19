USC sees 5-star defensive end decommit while on Ohio State official visit

In recruiting, it’s always a good idea to see what a recruit does and when he does it, and on Tuesday it worked out very well for Ohio State football.

Georgia 2025 defensive end, Isaiah Gibson, started his official visit to the Buckeyes and shortly after it started, the 6-foot, 4-inch, 245-pound pass rusher decommitted from USC. If you are reading between the lines, you have to think this is a good sign for Ohio State.

It’s not a coincidence with the timing, as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect and 2nd edge according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings made the decision while touring Columbus. The in-house 247Sports Rankings has Gibson a bit higher, at No. 17, making him a 5-star.

Currently Ohio State has commitments in the 2025 class from Zahir Mathis, and London Merritt at the position, but could add two, possibly three most on the defensive line.

