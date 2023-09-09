USC scouting report: Utah looks shaky but shows toughness in win at Baylor

Utah is the first high-end Pac-12 opponent USC will face this year. The Trojans’ first several Pac-12 foes should be relatively manageable, with the possible exception of Colorado on September 30. USC should be able to work its way into the flow of the season. When October 21 arrives, USC gets into the teeth of its Pac-12 schedule when it hosts Utah in Los Angeles.

USC plays Utah, Washington, and Oregon in a four-week span from October 21 through November 11. The Trojans have to be ready for that gauntlet. If they go 2-1 in those three games, they should make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Let’s check in on Utah, which trailed for most of the day but rallied late to beat Baylor, 20-13. Here are the salient points to make about the Utes, mixed in with some reactions from the contest as it unfolded in Waco, Texas:

BARNES BURNED

Aug 31, 2023; Salt Lake City. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah backup quarterback Bryson Barnes started with Cam Rising not yet healthy enough to play. Rising was in street clothes once again.

Barnes was 6 of 19 for 71 yards with a really bad interception. He looked lost, certainly not like a veteran who was competent last week against Florida and in a few other starts he had made in previous years. If Bryson Barnes plays a lot of snaps against USC, Utah isn’t winning. Period.

NATE JOHNSON SAVES THE DAY

Snap Judgements: Nate Johnson finds a groove late in Utah’s 20-13 win over Baylor https://t.co/ErDE6YHRoA — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) September 9, 2023

Nate Johnson, a dual-threat quarterback, changed everything for Utah’s offense with nearly 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. After 50 minutes in which Barnes took most of the snaps, the Utah coaching staff switched to Johnson and used his running ability to give Baylor’s defense new looks and threats. That change enabled Utah’s offense to stretch Baylor wide and then run up the middle. Then Utah started hitting passes on play action. If Johnson and Barnes are Utah’s QB options, Johnson needs to get the call the next time out.

UTAH PENALTIES

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A few holding penalties on Utah were called when players seemed to be following through on their blocks. However, there was a really bad late-hit penalty in the red zone as well. Utah was not sharp and not especially disciplined for most of the day. Kyle Whittingham has to get these issues ironed out.

BIG PLAY RECEIVERS?

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

USC has struggled to get behind defenses early in the season. Utah has been much worse than the Trojans in that regard. There’s no one who can sprint behind a defense and give Utah a deep-ball threat. Even when Cam Rising returns, where will the Utes turn to for vertical passing plays?

DEFENSIVE WOBBLES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah allowed first-down running plays to Baylor in two separate 3rd and 10 or longer situations. Baylor did score only 13 points, but there were a lot of situational breakdowns by Utah in this game. When Caleb Williams plays the Utes, those lapses will result in a lot more than 13 points allowed.

UTAH TOUGHNESS

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For all of Utah’s flaws and mistakes against Baylor, this much is also true: Utah’s toughness remains elite. Whittingham-coached teams might look and play ugly, but they fight. This team kept fighting in the Texas heat, and instead of wilting in that heat, Utah got stronger in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Utes overwhelmed the Bears, scoring 14 points in the final three minutes. Baylor didn’t score in the final 26 minutes of the game.

Utah could have sulked and complained. The Utes shrugged off all their mistakes and fought to the finish. That’s what their coach trains the Utes to do.

CONTROVERSY

Should this have been pass interference at the end of Utah-Baylor?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ymyFzzG4pA — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 9, 2023

JOKES

The end of Utah's 20-13 win over Baylor definitely had fans talking pic.twitter.com/lPbDF2RvKv — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 9, 2023

OR APPLE TV

Utah-Baylor should have been played on a Thursday night and aired on Amazon. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 9, 2023

CRAZY

Wow Utah tried to take knee at 1 with Baylor letting them score but then guy fell into end zone. Very bizarre play — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 9, 2023

KEY PLAY

It looks like Utah is going to escape Baylor with a win 👀 pic.twitter.com/EeGLx4oRVx — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 9, 2023

THE UTES REACT

#Utah QB Nate Johnson said it was tough to get going in the first half and that Baylor presented issues up front. "Credit to them. They have a really great defense." — Michael Haag (@MichaelHaag_) September 9, 2023

UTAH ALMOST LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire