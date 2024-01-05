USC is a school to watch for Ole Miss transfer running back Quinshon Judkins

Former USC Trojans Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart will take a big hit on offense at Ole Miss with the loss of running back Quinshon Judkins.

247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports that Judkins, a star running back, has informed Ole Miss he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Judkins, 20, rushed for 1,158 yards on 271 carries with 15 touchdowns in 13 games this past season. He also added 149 receiving yards with two more TDs.

Judkins rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries in the Rebels’ 38-25 win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl last week.

USC will be in the mix for the hottest running back name in the transfer portal along with Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M.

USC is going into the Big Ten. The Trojans are unlikely to have the same high-flying offense they had with Caleb Williams. Ball control and time of possession will be more important for this team and this offense in 2024. Getting a running back with Judkins’ quality would be a huge get for Lincoln Riley and his staff. Let’s see if USC can close the deal on this one.

Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins has informed the Rebels staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports. This year, he became the first SEC player since Herschel Walker with 15+ touchdowns in each of his first two college seasons.… pic.twitter.com/3KafT2sPyj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2024

