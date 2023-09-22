USC schedule: odds, injury news, and how to watch Week 4 game vs. Arizona State

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, and head coach Lincoln Riley rolled over Arizona State in the second half of last year's game.

The No. 5 USC Trojans are back on the field this week and heading on the road to Arizona State to continue Pac-12 conference play. This matchup offers star quarterback Caleb Williams a good tune up ahead of the team's road showdown with Colorado Sept. 30.

This will be the 40th and last time USC and Arizona State face off as Pac-12 members. Next year, USC's heading to the Big 10 while Arizona State is set to join the Big 12.

This is the first road game of the year for the Trojans, who've hosted San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford. All three were wins by a combined score of 178-52. Arizona State is 1-2 in head coach Kenny Dillingham's first season at the helm. Last week, the Sun Devils notched the first home shutout in 35 years with a 29-0 loss to Fresno State. With that recent loss, the Trojans are heavily favored to take their fourth straight win.

How to watch No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State: TV and streaming

Arizona State will be hosting No. 5 USC with kickoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on Fox and streamed on the FoxSports App.

Notable football players and injury news:

USC defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni is probable

Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne is probable

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks is questionable

Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers is questionable

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada is out

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet is doubtful

Arizona State defensive end Clayton Smith is doubtful

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is out

Arizona State offensive lineman Isaia Glass is questionable

Arizona State running back George Hart III is questionable

Last year, Arizona State kept this game close through the first half before USC took over to win 42-25. Williams completed 27 of 37 passes for 348 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). With a different group of weapons this season, he'll look to replicate his success and maintain the top spot in the latest Heisman trophy odds.

On the other side, quarterback Drew Pyne makes his first start for Arizona State after transferring from Notre Dame. Pyne came in last week against Fresno State after injuries to starter Jaden Rashada and backup Trenton Bourguet. Pyne went 8-2 as a starter last year for the Irish and had 318 yards and three touchdowns in Notre Dame's 38-27 loss to the Trojans.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin talks to his quarterbacks Drew Pyne (10) and Trenton Bourguet (16) during pregame warms-up before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

NCAA Odds Week 4: No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State lines, betting trends:

The Trojans are heavy favorites to defeat the Sun Devils, per multiple sportsbooks including BetMGM. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Point Spread: USC -34.5

Moneyline: USC -10000 / Arizona State +3000

Over/Under: 62.5

USC Trojans remaining schedule and results:

Week 0: USC 56-28 San Jose State Final

Week 1: USC 66-14 Nevada Final

Week 2: USC 56-35 Colorado State Final

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: Sat. Sept. 23: USC-Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 5: Sat. Sept. 30: USC-Colorado, 12:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 6: Sat. Oct. 7: USC-Arizona, TBD

Week 7: Sat. Oct. 14: USC-Notre Dame, time TBD, NBC/Peacock

Week 8: Sat. Oct. 21: USC-Utah, TBD

Week 9: Sat. Oct. 28: USC-California, TBD

Week 10: Sat. Nov. 4: USC-Washington, TBD

Week 11: Sat. Nov. 11: USC-Oregon, TBD

Week 12: Sat. Nov. 18: USC-UCLA, TBD

