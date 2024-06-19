USC Schedule Fallout Strikes from Conference Realignment

It was mentioned last month that USC head football coach Lincoln Riley was trying to get out of the Trojans 2024 season-opener against LSU this fall. Although he wasn’t able to do that, he and USC were able to get out of a home-and-home they were set to play in 2025-26.

USC and Ole Miss will no longer meet for that home-and-home as cancelling the two games was something both programs mutually agreed on doing.

Although the decision isn’t overly difficult to understand it still stinks for college football fans. lane kiffin returning to USC where he called plays for years and was their one-time head coach (who ended their winning streak against Notre Dame in 2010).

The news here doesn’t directly impact Notre Dame as the Irish and USC remain on each other’s schedules for the foreseeable future, but it does make us wonder at least a little bit how interested Lincoln Riley would be in trying to end that tradition.

Or if other SEC teams may follow the lead of Ole Miss and get out of their already scheduled dates with Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire