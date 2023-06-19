USC and Rutgers will eventually clash in first-ever college football meeting

It is notable that the USC Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights have never played each other in football. With the new Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024, that will change.

USC and Rutgers will face off starting in 2025.

As Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports points out, Rutgers hasn’t faced a lot of current Pac-12 teams.

“Rutgers has only faced four members of the current Pac-12, winning just once − against Washington State in 2014 − out of 10 overall meetings. The Scarlet Knights split two games against the Cougars and are 0-2 against Arizona State, California and Washington.”

Pete Carroll’s USC teams benefited greatly from multiple New Jersey recruits: Dwayne Jarrett and Brian Cushing. One wonders how much the coexistence of Rutgers and USC in the Big Ten will enable the Trojans to score more recruiting victories in New Jersey, broadening their national reach and extending their brand.

