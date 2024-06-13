USC running back Jo’Quavious Marks named 2025 NFL draft sleeper

Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks is the projected USC starting running back this season. He will be one of the top running backs in the Big Ten this year. Now he’s getting love from NFL draft gurus this offseason. In his four seasons with Mississippi State, Marks ran for 1,883 yards and 22 touchdowns before transferring to USC this spring.

Matt Miller of ESPN is a huge fan of the incoming USC transfer.

Miller wrote on Marks: “The 5-10, 210-pound Marks transferred from Mississippi State to USC and should get more chances to show his value as a runner. He didn’t have marquee rushing production in four seasons with the Bulldogs — he never had more than 121 rushes or more than 582 yards in a season — but he flashed the ability to easily run past defenders when given a lane.”

Perhaps most importantly, Marks is a huge asset in the passing game. He combined for 214 receptions over the past four seasons and is a smooth, easy-hands catcher with great routes out of the backfield.

His speed and elusiveness in space are ideal for early NFL usage as a third-down back.

“When you do your workout warrior lists, Marks should be on it,” an AFC scouting director said. “He might be the fastest running back in college.”

Marks was one of one 14 NFL draft sleepers included in Miller’s story.

Man we should be excited about having Jo'Quavious “Woody” Marks in the backfield next season. Fast, Versatile,Tough And has Big time SEC experience ✌️🗡 #uscfootball #USC pic.twitter.com/Oag6GYS6fB — Preston (@ThanksForP) April 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire