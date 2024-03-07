New USC running back coach Anthony Jones Jr. knows how to beat Michigan

As you likely know by now, the USC Trojans hired TCU Horned Frog running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. to the same position. Jones worked with TCU for the last two seasons. One obvious point on the resume which stands out about Jones: He was part of a coaching staff which defeated Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal. With USC moving to the Big Ten, being able to beat Michigan is a real plus for any coach Lincoln Riley brings aboard.

Jones’ 2023 team at TCU was ranked No. 11 in the nation in total offense (466.7), led by Emani Bailey, who was No. 20 in the nation in rushing yards (1,209) and No. 14 in rushing yards per game (100.8).

In 2022, Jones worked side-by-side with former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and helped to coach the Horned Frogs to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Frogs scored 51 points on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, with lead running back Emari Demercado rushing for 150 yards on just 17 carries. TCU ran for 263 yards against Michigan’s defense. You think that won’t get USC fans excited when they face Michigan in September of 2024?

Prior to his two-year stint at TCU, Jones was the running backs coach at Memphis, where he worked for four seasons and developed NFL running backs such as Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Tony Pollard.

