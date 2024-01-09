USC running back Austin Jones selected for Hula Bowl, follows his pro football path

Former Stanford and USC running back Austin Jones has been selected to play in the 2024 Hula Bowl in Orlando.

In his career, Jones rushed for 2,337 yards and 24 touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry. He also added over 900 yards receiving and three touchdown catches in his five years on a college gridiron.

Jones was the second running back for USC in each of the past two seasons. In 2022, he was behind Travis Dye, the transfer from Oregon who gave so much to USC. When Dye got hurt, Jones stepped in and gained a lot more carries in the final leg of the regular season plus the Cotton Bowl game against Tulane.

In 2023, Jones was the second running back in the rotation behind MarShawn Lloyd. Once again, USC had a strong number one running back, but Jones was a productive number two. USC’s offense didn’t reach the heights it hit in 2022, but Jones still played a very important role on the Trojans and was a very good teammate. Now he moves into an environment where he will try to display his talents and make a favorable impression on all the evaluators who will be studying potential pro prospects.

With Jones participating in the Hula Bowl, he will get a chance to give pro football scouts a glimpse of what he is all about.

Scouts from several organizations will attend, including the NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL. Players in this game will also range from several countries as well, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Jones will play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 13. The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

