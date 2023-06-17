USC’s Rose Bowl wins over Big Ten schools

USC has won quite a lot of Rose Bowls over the years. The Granddaddy will never be the same now that USC is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. However, we can look back fondly on the Pac-12-versus-Big Ten era of Rose Bowl history. We can savor all the Rose Bowl wins USC has accumulated against Big Ten member schools.

Here are those wins as identified by each of the Big Ten opponents the Trojans have beaten in Pasadena in January: Michigan (6), Ohio State (4), Penn State (2), Wisconsin (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), and Northwestern (1).

(This does not include USC’s other Rose Bowl wins over non-Big Ten teams. The Trojans beat several teams from other conferences, including Duke in the 1939 Rose Bowl.)

Let’s take a look back at USC’s favorite January stomping ground: the Arroyo Seco, in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains.

It feels as though a Keith Jackson flashback segment is about to unfold.

Here we go:

VS OHIO STATE: 4 WINS

USC has defeated Ohio State four times in the Rose Bowl, but in 2024, they will be conference opponents.

The 1980 Rose Bowl is an undeniable highlight for USC fans. It’s the last game Charles White played for the Trojans. It was also his best.

VS MICHIGAN: 6 WINS

Matt Leinart and the Trojans beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl in 2004. The Men of Troy have six wins over the Wolverines in this revered bowl game.

VS ILLINOIS: 1 WIN

USC defeated Illinois in the 2008 Rose Bowl for the lone win against the Illini in this game.

VS INDIANA: 1 WIN

OJ Simpson and the Trojans defeated Indiana in their lone Rose Bowl win against the Hoosiers in 1968. This win sealed a national championship for John McKay.

VS WISCONSIN: 1 WIN

USC has defeated Wisconsin twice in the Rose Bowl, including the magical 1963 showdown.

VS NORTHWESTERN: 1 WIN

The lone Rose Bowl victory for USC over Northwestern came on New Year’s Day of 1996.

VS PENN STATE: 2 WINS

USC has topped Penn State twice in the Rose Bowl.

