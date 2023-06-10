USC Rose Bowl history vs Michigan

USC’s greatest football moments have occurred in the Rose Bowl Game. The Trojans battled Michigan and Ohio State many times in the Granddaddy over the years. Some of those games clinched national championships for the Trojans, while others secured top-three or top-five season-ending national rankings in the polls. Even without a national championship, winning a Rose Bowl is a prize unto itself.

Now, with the Trojans moving into the Big Ten, we’re not going to see Rose Bowls between USC and Ohio State or Michigan anymore, barring an unlikely plot twist in which two conference teams somehow meet in the quarterfinals of the 12-team College Football Playoff. That seems next to impossible, but maybe the SEC will have an unexpectedly awful year and the Big Ten will put five teams in. Who knows?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You get the point, though: The era of the classic Big Ten versus Pac-12 Rose Bowl is over. Let’s look back on USC’s Rose Bowls against Michigan. This is the most-played Rose Bowl matchup, with one more meeting than USC-Ohio State:

1948 ROSE BOWL

2 Jan 1989: View of the Rose Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Southern California Trojans in Pasadena, California. Michigan won the game 22-14. Mandatory Credit: Tim DeFrisco /Allsport

USC lost to Michigan, 49-0. Michigan had excellent teams in the late 1940s, and the Trojans felt the full force of the Maize and Blue in this one.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions at Wolverines Wire

1970 ROSE BOWL

USC got the win this time around, 10-3. This was Bo Schembechler’s first Rose Bowl with Michigan, but before the game began, he suffered a heart attack.

Advertisement

1977 ROSE BOWL

That’s John Robinson celebrating after USC defeated Michigan, 14-6. We gathered footage of the NBC Sports pregame show for the 1977 Rose Bowl. This was Charles White’s first big star turn as USC running back, filling in for an injured Ricky Bell.

1979 ROSE BOWL

Once again, John Robinson had USC in the Rose Bowl and got another win, 17-10. This win clinched Robinson’s first and only national championship at USC. The Trojans went 3-0 against Michigan in Rose Bowls in the 1970s.

1989 ROSE BOWL

USC lost this one, 22-14. Bo Schembechler won his second Rose Bowl, his first over the Trojans.

Advertisement

1990 ROSE BOWL

Todd Marinovich led USC to a victory over Michigan, 17-10, in Bo Schembechler’s last game as Michigan head coach (and as a collegiate head coach).

2004 ROSE BOWL

The Trojans won the Rose Bowl this time, 28-14, winning the Associated Press national championship while LSU won the BCS championship. Pete Carroll never got the chance to play an SEC team in the BCS championship game.

2007 ROSE BOWL

The last time USC faced Michigan in the Rose Bowl was 2007, and the Trojans won, 32-18. Pete Carroll won four Rose Bowls at USC, two against Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire