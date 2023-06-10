USC Rose Bowl history vs Ohio State

The 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football schedules have been released. It’s exciting and new, but we have to admit to feeling a certain amount of sadness due to the end of an era in college football.

Ohio State and Michigan probably won’t play USC in a Rose Bowl anymore. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will be in the same conference as the Trojans next year, so it’s unlikely that a College Football Playoff quarterfinal (which is when the Rose Bowl will be played) would put the two teams together.

The romance and nostalgia associated with Ohio State or Michigan playing USC in Pasadena on New Year’s Day is, unfortunately, a thing of the past.

Let’s remember the several different occasions in which Ohio State played USC in the Granddaddy Of Them All:

1955 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl stadium prior to the 2019 Rose Bowl between the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State beat USC in this Rose Bowl, 20-7. This was Woody Hayes’ first great Ohio State team, a national champion which finished a perfect 10-0 in the 1954 season.

1969 ROSE BOWL

Ohio State won, 27-16. This was the celebrated 1-versus-2 battle for the national championship. This was also O.J. Simpson’s last game in a USC uniform. Woody Hayes won his last national championship at Ohio State in this game.

1973 ROSE BOWL

The Trojans finally got a Rose Bowl victory over the Buckeyes, sealing a national championship in dominant fashion. The 1972 Trojans are regarded by many as the best USC football team of all time.

1974 ROSE BOWL

Ohio State got the win, 42-21, a year after USC beat them. This was the second of three consecutive meetings between the schools in the Rose Bowl.

1975 ROSE BOWL

USC trailed 17-10 heading into the final minutes, but a long touchdown pass by Pat Haden, followed by a 2-point pass to Shelton Diggs, gave the Trojans an 18-17 win and John McKay’s fourth national title at USC. This was McKay’s last Rose Bowl. He went to the NFL to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976.

1980 ROSE BOWL

Charles White was the engine that kept USC going. The Trojans escaped with another one-point win, 17-16. White rushed for 247 yards behind Anthony Munoz, the Trojan legend who recently appeared on a YouTube show you can watch if you missed it.

1985 ROSE BOWL

Tim Ware and the Trojans won again, 20-17, in the last Rose Bowl matchup between the two teams. Ted Tollner struggled as USC’s head coach but found this one moment of glory at the end of the 1984 season.

