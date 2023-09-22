USC will be rooting for Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart against Nick Saban

The biggest game in the SEC this week isn’t a central game in the playoff picture, but it does have playoff implications. Georgia and LSU are the two SEC teams best positioned to make the College Football Playoff this season, but the Week 4 game between Ole Miss and Alabama has something to do with the playoff chase.

Alabama’s odds of making the playoff are already extremely low. It’s very hard to see the Tide running the table with their dire quarterback and offensive line situations. Nick Saban really did misplay his cards in the offseason. However, if we want to make absolutely sure that Alabama can’t get back into the playoff hunt, former USC coach Lane Kiffin and former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart can drive the dagger through the Crimson Tide this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Not only would Bama take a second loss, a crushing blow in the playoff race, but any future win over Alabama would be devalued. This would undercut LSU’s bid to give the SEC a second playoff team in addition to defending two-time national champion Georgia.

It’s definitely in USC’s best interests for Ole Miss to beat Alabama.

