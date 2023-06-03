USC rival emerges as new favorite to land offensive tackle Brandon Baker

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei won a national title this season. A huge reason for that is Brandon Baker, who is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Baker has more than two dozen offers, including Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Washington, USC, and numerous others, but the favorite to land Baker is the Oregon Ducks.

Earlier this week, On3’s Chad Simmons made a prediction for the Ducks to get Mater Dei’s Baker, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 player overall in the 2024 class. Our friends at Ducks Wire made note of this story.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle has had a busy travel itinerary of late.

Baker has visited Oregon, Penn State, USC, Colorado, Ohio State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, and will visit Nebraska this weekend again.

Dan Lanning and Oregon swiped Josh Conerly from USC a year ago. It would certainly sting if Oregon bested USC for this particular recruitment, even though the Trojans are moving to the Big Ten in 2024. They still need to win major territorial battles with Oregon and Lanning, especially in the trenches.

No. 1 OT Brandon Baker is trending heavily toward Oregon, but he says there's TWO teams everyone is sleeping on… FSU & Tennessee 😳 Watch his full interview: https://t.co/T5PnjTLRWs pic.twitter.com/UsbK6MP0IL — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 31, 2023

No. 1 OT Brandon Baker rocking an Oregon backpack at the On3 NIL Elite Series👀🦆https://t.co/Z8qYYA5vUb pic.twitter.com/488gRBWbFw — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 30, 2023

