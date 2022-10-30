USC rises two spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 9 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Arizona to move to 7-1 on the season. What helped them rise two spots in the poll were the losses by Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, two teams which began the weekend in front of the Men of Troy.

There are some other notable details to pass along before we share the poll.

First, Ole Miss won at Texas A&M, but the Rebels have to play Alabama later this season. They are jostling with USC for New Year’s Six bowl positioning.

Second, four Pac-12 teams are in the top 12. The conference is actually top-heavy, not a parity festival. That’s good. That’s what the league needs more of (not that USC fans will care when the school thankfully leaves for the Big Ten).

Third, Penn State’s loss to Ohio State should rule out the Nittany Lions as a New Year’s Six bowl candidate. USC should be ahead of PSU if it finishes 10-2 or better.

Now, on with the poll:

UCF

Defeated Cincinnati

KENTUCKY

Lost to Tennessee

LIBERTY

idle in Week 9

SYRACUSE

Lost to Notre Dame

TULANE

Idle in Week 9

NC STATE

Beat Virginia Tech

WAKE FOREST

Lost to Louisville

OKLAHOMA STATE

Lost to Kansas State

LSU

Idle in Week 9

PENN STATE

Lost to Ohio State

NORTH CAROLINA

Beat Pittsburgh

KANSAS STATE

Beat Oklahoma State

ILLINOIS

Beat Nebraska

UTAH

Beat Washington State

UCLA

Beat Stanford

OLE MISS

Beat Texas A&M

USC

Beat Arizona

OREGON

Beat California

TCU

Beat West Virginia

ALABAMA

Idle in Week 9

CLEMSON

Idle in Week 9

MICHIGAN

Beat Michigan State

TENNESSEE

Beat Kentucky

OHIO STATE

Beat Penn State

GEORGIA

Beat Florida

