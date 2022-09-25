USC rises to No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
We told you not to associate too much meaning or value to USC’s high spot in the polls over the past few weeks. Wins over Stanford and Fresno State did not move the needle. Beating Oregon State, if USC could achieve it, would validate and merit a high place in the national rankings.
USC went into Corvallis and got the job done. The defense grew up and saved the offense. The Trojans have the toughness of a team which can be viewed with considerable respect. This is not a finished product. There are a lot of flaws to correct … but USC is in position to achieve its goals. That’s big.
Here is the rest of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 4:
GEORGIA
Georgia defeated Kent State in Week 4.
ALABAMA
OHIO STATE
Ohio State hammered Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is not in the Week 4 poll.
MICHIGAN
CLEMSON
Clemson defeated Wake Forest in overtime.
USC
Catch all our coverage of the big USC win over Oregon State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Cowboys were idle in Week 4.
KENTUCKY
The Wildcats defeated Northern Illinois.
TENNESSEE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Wolfpack defeated Connecticut.
OLE MISS
The Rebels defeated Tulsa.
PENN STATE
Penn State defeated Central Michigan.
UTAH
The Utes defeated Arizona State.
BAYLOR
The Bears defeated Iowa State.
OREGON
Oregon defeated Washington State. Catch Ducks Wire’s complete coverage of UO football after a big win in Pullman.
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.
TEXAS A&M
WASHINGTON
The Huskies defeated Stanford.
ARKANSAS
BYU
The Cougars defeated Wyoming.
WAKE FOREST
The Demon Deacons lost to Clemson in overtime.
FLORIDA STATE
The Seminoles beat Boston College.
MINNESOTA
The Golden Gophers defeated Michigan State on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH
The Panthers defeated Rhode Island.
SYRACUSE
The Orange defeated Virginia.
Notre Dame is not in the poll.