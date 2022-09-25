USC rises to No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

We told you not to associate too much meaning or value to USC’s high spot in the polls over the past few weeks. Wins over Stanford and Fresno State did not move the needle. Beating Oregon State, if USC could achieve it, would validate and merit a high place in the national rankings.

USC went into Corvallis and got the job done. The defense grew up and saved the offense. The Trojans have the toughness of a team which can be viewed with considerable respect. This is not a finished product. There are a lot of flaws to correct … but USC is in position to achieve its goals. That’s big.

Here is the rest of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 4:

GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Kent State in Week 4.

ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Vanderbilt.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State hammered Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is not in the Week 4 poll.

MICHIGAN

Michigan defeated Maryland.

CLEMSON

Clemson defeated Wake Forest in overtime.

USC

Catch all our coverage of the big USC win over Oregon State.

OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys were idle in Week 4.

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats defeated Northern Illinois.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Florida.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

The Wolfpack defeated Connecticut.

OLE MISS

The Rebels defeated Tulsa.

PENN STATE

Penn State defeated Central Michigan.

UTAH

The Utes defeated Arizona State.

BAYLOR

The Bears defeated Iowa State.

OREGON

Oregon defeated Washington State. Catch Ducks Wire’s complete coverage of UO football after a big win in Pullman.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.

TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M defeated Arkansas.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies defeated Stanford.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M.

BYU

The Cougars defeated Wyoming.

WAKE FOREST

The Demon Deacons lost to Clemson in overtime.

FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles beat Boston College.

MINNESOTA

The Golden Gophers defeated Michigan State on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH

The Panthers defeated Rhode Island.

SYRACUSE

The Orange defeated Virginia.

Texas fell out of the poll.

Florida is not in the poll.

Notre Dame is not in the poll.

