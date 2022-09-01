USC and Rice are 2 of only 11 FBS programs with a special place in football history

USC and Rice will play this Saturday in the Los Angeles Coliseum. What do you know about the Coliseum as a football venue? One of several noteworthy aspects of the Coliseum’s history is that it has hosted the Super Bowl. The vernable old ballyard hosted Super Bowls I and VII.

Did you know that Rice University has also hosted a Super Bowl? Rice Stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII, one year after the Coliseum’s last Big Game. That’s right: USC and Rice hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years, 1973 and 1974.

USC and Rice are therefore two schools which have played in Super Bowl stadiums. Not many other schools across the United States can make that claim.

Let’s go through the relatively short list of college football schools which either currently play, or have played, in a stadium which has hosted a Super Bowl game.

USC-Rice contains more historical resonance than you might have previously thought.

USC: LOS ANGELES COLISEUM

Jan 14, 1973; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins huddle as the Goodyear blimp flys overhead during Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Dolphins defeated the Redskins 14-7 completing a 17-0 undefeated season. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

RICE: RICE STADIUM

Jan 13, 1974; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka (39) follows the block by Larry Little (66) on Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page (88) during Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTH FLORIDA: TAMPA STADIUM AND RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in the second half during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

TULANE: TULANE STADIUM AND THE SUPERDOME

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Mike Garrett (21) carries the ball through Minnesota Vikings linebacker Roy Winston (60), Gary Larsen (77) and Lonnie Warwick (59) during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

STANFORD: STANFORD STADIUM

STANFORD, CA – JANUARY 20: Bruce Hardy #84 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball during Super Bowl XIX against the San Francisco 49ers at Stanford Stadium on January 20, 1985 in Stanford, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO STATE: JACK MURPHY (LATER QUALCOMM) STADIUM

Jan 31, 1988; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium. Washington defeated Denver 42-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON: NRG STADIUM

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jarvis Green (97) and Willie McGinest (55) pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI: THE ORANGE BOWL, HARD ROCK STADIUM

Jan 18, 1976; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO;Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Lynn Swann (88) makes a diving catch during Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 21-17 to win consecutive Super Bowl championships. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

MINNESOTA: THE METRODOME

Jan 26, 1992; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins linebacker (55) ANDRE COLLINS hits Buffalo Bills running back (34) THURMAN THOMAS behind the line of scrimmage during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

ARIZONA STATE: SUN DEVIL STADIUM

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Neil O’Donnell (14) lined up under center Dermontti Dawson (63) against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett (78) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA: THE ROSE BOWL, THE L.A. COLISEUM

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; An aerial view of the Rose Bowl during Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. Dallas defeated Buffalo 52-17. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire