USC reportedly tried to get out of season opener against LSU

The LSU Tigers will be participating in one of the best games on an uncharacteristically weak slate of games to open the 2024 season as they travel to Las Vegas to take on USC and coach Lincoln Riley at Allegiant Stadium.

But if the Trojans had their way, it seems the game may never have happened.

According to a report from Matt Hayes of Saturdays Down South, USC has spent two years trying to get out of the contract for the game due to Riley not wanting to participate.

Hayes reports that USC was trying to get out of playing the game as recently as last fall and even enlisted the help of Fox Sports for help, to no avail. Riley also reportedly appealed to agent Trace Armstrong, who also represents Brian Kelly, to help sway him.

“They weren’t getting out of the game,” a source reportedly told Hayes.

LSU athletics director Scott Woodward and John Saccenti, executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl (which also runs this game), declined comment at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, this week.

