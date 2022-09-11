USC Report Card: grading the Trojans after their decisive but sloppy win vs Stanford

To be honest, this is a great Week 2 scenario for the USC Trojans: None of their offensive linemen (the most important non-Caleb Williams members of the roster) got hurt. The team scored a road win in conference play against a coach, David Shaw, who ran his mouth about this game, albeit indirectly.

The offense is generally functioning the way it is supposed to. The defense is a mess but continues to make enough plays to smooth the path for the Trojans during games.

One underrated “good” thing about this Stanford win isn’t a good thing on the surface: The Trojans were really sloppy — coaching and playing — in the fourth quarter. In addition to the defense’s errors in the first half, that disorganized, careless fourth quarter gives the coaching staff a lot to think about heading into Week 3, which is a good thing. We don’t want coaches or players to think all of this stuff is easy, or that anyone has everything figured out. No. We want the errors to coexist with wins, so that everyone remains sharp, focused, and urgent in the pursuit of improvement and development.

Good early-season wins have those ingredients. With that, let’s turn to the report card for USC against Stanford:

Quarterback

GRADE: A

As the kids like to say these days, “Caleb Williams is HIM.” Enough said.

Running Backs

GRADE: A-

We love Travis Dye, the former Oregon Duck who avenged his loss to Stanford from last year. We love Austin Jones. Those two guys are great. Raleek Brown should have gained a first down last night, but instead of running north-south, he danced laterally and didn’t get the first down. That’s why this is an A-minus and not straight A’s.

Wide Receivers

GRADE: A

If this is how Jordan Addison and Mario Williams play in USC’s biggest games of the season, the Trojans will reach most — if not all — of their goals.

Offensive Line

GRADE: A

What have we been telling you about this group? If the starters stay healthy — and so far they have — this offense will rock and roll. This unit is as advertised thus far.

Defensive Line

GRADE: D

We handed out a D for the Rice game. This outing against Stanford was not better. The good news: It wasn’t worse. The point remains, though: This group is not ready for Oregon State’s ground game in Week 4. We have to see improvement the next few weeks. This is not going to get the job done.

Linebackers

GRADE: C-

When a simple end-around to the tight end goes for a huge Stanford gain, we have to ask ourselves what Alex Grinch is teaching the USC linebackers in terms of staying at home and playing assignment football. The defensive line did not regress from Week 1 against Rice, but that’s because it was already very bad to begin with. The linebackers did regress slightly. Some simple misdirection plays caught them way off guard. Stanford’s “Wake Forest slow mesh” approach had something to do with that, but not everything. Let’s not go overboard here. Guys just need to carry out their assignments and read their keys better.

Secondary

GRADE: C+

As in the Rice game, the secondary made big plays — interceptions, big hits — and did not get beaten over the top on a home-run ball. All of that is good. However, safeties were constantly out of position, taking the wrong lanes on Stanford running plays. Also, lots of pass interference penalties littered the stat sheet.

YES, some of those pass interference penalties were ticky-tack calls, but guys have to know that Pac-12 officials will call plays that way. Ceyair Wright was hit with a bad DPI penalty call, but he has to know that if he puts a hand to the face, even for half a second, it has a much better chance of being called than if he puts a hand to the chest or waist. He got his hands high, and that’s going to risk a penalty call. It’s correctable, but it remains sloppy. It was not a smart play even though the penalty call was bad.

Offensive Coaching

GRADE: B+

The first half was an A-plus, as good as any coach can possibly guide an offense. In the second half, however, Lincoln Riley made two clear mistakes, and we noted them. We’re not going to ignore when Riley slips up.

USC will need to show more discipline and focus in protecting leads cleanly and efficiently. If the Trojans lead by one score midway through the fourth, can they play ball control offense and keep the defense off the field? That remains to be seen.

Defensive Coaching

GRADE: C-

See that young boy in front of the little girl who wants to be a USC cheerleader when she grows up? I’m sure he’s thinking, “When will Alex Grinch get his players to carry out their assignments? Guys were not in their proper lanes all night. Why were the best plays from this defense inside the USC 5-yard line? Why did Stanford get inside the USC 5-yard line on four of its first five drives?”

We’re thinking the same things, young man. Good questions.

