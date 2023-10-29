USC remains in US LBM Coaches Poll through Week 9

The USC Trojans are No. 22 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 of the 2023 college football season.

USC did not move from its Week 8 position, thanks to a win over California this past Saturday in Berkeley. The win was ugly, sloppy, and as unimpressive as you could possibly imagine, but it was a win, not a loss. USC therefore maintained its place.

Georgia is still No. 1 in the poll. Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State round out the top four with the College Football Playoff becoming a more central part of the season’s conversation in November. Washington is No. 5, the one top-tier unbeaten team (not counting unbeaten Air Force and unbeaten James Madison) not in the top four of the rankings.

Washington faces USC this coming Saturday, November 4, in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Stay with us at Trojans Wire for full coverage of that game.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

