USC remains behind Oregon in College Football Playoff rankings
The USC Trojans checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans maintained a spot in the top 10 after barely beating Cal in Week 10 of the 2022 season.
The big news for USC is that Alabama and Clemson were removed from the Trojans’ path this past weekend. Notre Dame and LSU both helped out USC and, by extension, the Pac-12, with their upsets of the two most dynastic programs over the past eight years in college football.
We can play with scenarios all day long, but what matters most is that USC takes care of business and wins its games. The rest is out of USC’s control.
Here are the full rankings:
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
The Huskies beat Oregon State.
KENTUCKY WILDCATS
Kentucky beat Missouri,
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
FSU crushed Miami.
UCF KNIGHTS
UCF faces Tulane this coming weekend in a big game.
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Illinois was knocked off by Michigan State.
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Notre Dame faces USC in a couple of weeks.
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Kansas State lost to Texas.
TEXAS LONGHORNS
The Longhorns are a team to watch as a potential Alamo Bowl matchup if USC loses to UCLA.
TULANE GREEN WAVE
Tulane meets UCF this weekend.
NC STATE WOLFPACK
The Wolfpack beat Wake Forest.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
The Tar Heels are one spot above NC State.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
UTAH UTES
Utah beat Arizona.
UCLA BRUINS
The Bruins defeated Arizona State.
OLE MISS REBELS
Ole Miss plays Alabama this coming weekend.
CLEMSON TIGERS
Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame dropped the Tigers out of the CFP top four.
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Nick Saban’s team will not make the playoff after losing to LSU.
USC TROJANS
USC’s matchup against UCLA next weekend is massive.
LSU TIGERS
LSU and Brian Kelly upset Alabama. Shocking. Stunning. You name it.
OREGON DUCKS
Oregon needs to beat Washington this weekend and Utah next weekend to stay in the CFP race.
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Tennessee was No. 1 … then Georgia came along. Short-lived.
TCU HORNED FROGS
TCU! Welcome to the College Football Playoff … if you win out.
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Two Big Ten teams are in the top four of the CFP.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Ohio State vs. Michigan has massive implications. We will all wait for that showdown.
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Surprise: The defending national champs defeated Tennessee and have the top spot once again.