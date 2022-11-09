USC remains behind Oregon in College Football Playoff rankings

The USC Trojans checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans maintained a spot in the top 10 after barely beating Cal in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The big news for USC is that Alabama and Clemson were removed from the Trojans’ path this past weekend. Notre Dame and LSU both helped out USC and, by extension, the Pac-12, with their upsets of the two most dynastic programs over the past eight years in college football.

We can play with scenarios all day long, but what matters most is that USC takes care of business and wins its games. The rest is out of USC’s control.

Here are the full rankings:

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

The Huskies beat Oregon State.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Kentucky beat Missouri,

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

FSU crushed Miami.

UCF KNIGHTS

UCF faces Tulane this coming weekend in a big game.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Illinois was knocked off by Michigan State.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Notre Dame faces USC in a couple of weeks.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Kansas State lost to Texas.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Texas beat Kansas State.

The Longhorns are a team to watch as a potential Alamo Bowl matchup if USC loses to UCLA.

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Tulane meets UCF this weekend.

NC STATE WOLFPACK

The Wolfpack beat Wake Forest.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

The Tar Heels are one spot above NC State.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State beat Indiana.

UTAH UTES

Utah beat Arizona.

UCLA BRUINS

The Bruins defeated Arizona State.

OLE MISS REBELS

Ole Miss plays Alabama this coming weekend.

CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame dropped the Tigers out of the CFP top four.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Nick Saban’s team will not make the playoff after losing to LSU.

USC TROJANS

USC’s matchup against UCLA next weekend is massive.

LSU TIGERS

LSU and Brian Kelly upset Alabama. Shocking. Stunning. You name it.

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon needs to beat Washington this weekend and Utah next weekend to stay in the CFP race.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Tennessee was No. 1 … then Georgia came along. Short-lived.

TCU HORNED FROGS

TCU! Welcome to the College Football Playoff … if you win out.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Two Big Ten teams are in the top four of the CFP.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Ohio State vs. Michigan has massive implications. We will all wait for that showdown.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Surprise: The defending national champs defeated Tennessee and have the top spot once again.

