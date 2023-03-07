USC’s Reese Dixon-Waters named 2023 Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva

USC’s Reese Dixon-Waters won the 2023 Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Dixon-Waters came off the bench 15 times in 16 league games played, averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just over 25 minutes per game in those contests. USC's third-leading scorer started the first seven games as the Trojans opened the season 4-3, then came off the bench for 23 consecutive games to spark the Trojans to a 17-6 mark. He is the second USC player to earn the award, joining Glenn Smith in 1985. To be eligible, players must not exceed more than one-third starts in league games played.