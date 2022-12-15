USC’s Reese Dixon-Waters chats with Pac-12 Networks after career night vs. Long Beach State

Field Level Media

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) UCLA at Maryland is the type of game people point to when they talk about how unwieldy Big Ten geography will be after the next round of expansion. On this night, however, Bruins coach Mick Cronin felt the schedule actually favored his team. Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night.