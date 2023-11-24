USC’s recruitment of 2025 receiver Andrew Marsh is heating up

Andrew Marsh is a five-star receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. USC watched its receivers underperform in 2023. It needs an upgrade in the Big Ten.

According to 247Sports, Marsh has quite a profile. The Fulshear, Texas, native is currently ranked as the No. 18 player in the nation, the fifth-best wide receiver, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas in the 2025 class. He is high on the prospect lists of many other schools. Marsh has received 30 nationwide offers already.

Marsh’s top schools are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Cougars, LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, TCU Horned Frogs, and USC Trojans.

Last year as a sophomore in high school, Marsh caught 53 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his junior season he totaled 65 receptions, 1,158 yards, 17.8 yards per catch, and 15 touchdowns.

Marsh on his visit to USC: “Great visit, coaches and atmosphere. To top it off, I got a chance to experience it with my family. I like the whole vibe my family and I got hanging out with the coaches and their families. My mom and sisters said they we very welcoming to them plus my nieces had fun with their kids.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas has a close lead for his commitment at 21.6%.

