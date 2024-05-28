USC recruitment of 2025 cornerback Dorian Brew heats up

Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports reported a few days ago about a recruitment of interest to USC. Wiltfong noted that a source close to 2025 cornerback Dorian Brew of Conroe (Texas) High School narrowed his list to LSU, Texas, and USC. Those are the schools best positioned to secure a commitment from the 6-1, 200-pound cornerback.

“USC is a program that has been kinda of a sexy name around Brew after some visits out there,” the source referenced by Wiltfong said. “[He likes] the new coaching staff. And D’Anton Lynn, the defensive coordinator is kind of leading that charge and making things attractive out there at USC.” — On3 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong

Brew has an official visit scheduled for June 7-9 at USC.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Ohio State wasn’t included among Brew’s top three schools, he’s still scheduled to visit Columbus on the weekend of June 21-23.

Brew is rated a five-star (0.9876 according to the 247Sports Composite) recruit and is ranked the No. 19 player nationally, the No. 4 cornerback, and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Texas.

