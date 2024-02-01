USC recruiting Texas running backs has always been a winning strategy

The 2024 USC Trojans’ running back group will feature just two returning lettermen from the 2023 campaign, Quinten Joyner and A’Marion Peterson. MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones have both moved on to the NFL. Additionally, Matt Columbo and underutilized transfer Darwin Barlow have departed via the portal to San Diego State and North Carolina, respectively.

Joyner is a 5-11, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Paige, Texas, who tallied 6.9 yards per attempt on 18 carries in 2023. He gave Trojan fans a glimpse of what they have to look forward to in his career. Joyner looks like he’s a threat to take the ball to the house on every carry. He flashed in Week 0 when he broke off a 47-yard run for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans. Peterson, 6-0 and 215 pounds from Witchita Falls, Texas, was also a redshirt freshman who had only two carries on the year. He runs with a lot of power, he hits the hole hard, and when he gets into the second level, an arm takle is not going to take him down.

Hailing from McKinney, Texas, Bryan Jackson (6-0, 240 pounds) will join fellow Trojans in forming a formidable Texas trio in USC’s running back unit. Jackson, who made his commitment to the Trojans in the spring, chose USC over several other prominent programs including Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas. His size and strength make him a valuable asset to the power running game, where he is expected to provide quality depth and contribute significantly.

USC boasts a history of relying on talented running backs from the state of Texas. Remarkably, five of the top 20 running backs in USC’s prestigious lineage hail from the Lone Star State. This productive group includes Ronald Jones, Justin Davis, Delon Washington, Shawn Walters, and the legendary Ricky Bell.

Jo’Quavious Marks, a transfer from Mississippi State, will be the sole running back on the team who does not originate from Texas next season if they don’t add an additional player in the spring portal period. The coaching staff places high hopes on Marks, anticipating that his experience will provide invaluable guidance and support to the young running back room at USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire