USC recruiting commits aren’t multiplying, but fans shouldn’t panic (yet)

The USC football recruiting operation isn’t accumulating waves of commitments this June. We’re at the 17th of the month, and yet after multiple weekends of official visits, we’re not seeing large numbers of commitments and announcements. USC fans might be wondering when the flood of recruiting wins will be announced. Fans might be worried that the recruiting push isn’t amounting to a whole lot, and that USC will fall below expectations. Those worries are understandable, but with two weeks left in the month — and two more weekends of official visits as well — it’s not yet time to panic.

Recruits want to be wined and dined. They want to see the country. They want to go through their full menu of visits before making a decision and an announcement. This is how it’s done these days. Instead of settling on one school right away, recruits want to take in the atmosphere at various programs and get exposed to different coaching staffs and, last but not least, the NIL offers on the table. These prospects aren’t hurting themselves by waiting a few more weeks. There is always a chance a new visit might change the equation, but for the most part, if a player really likes one school, it will be hard for another school to overcome that barrier.

Just let the process play out. If USC has made a strong impression on recruits who haven’t yet announced, that’s still a good position for the Trojans to be in.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire