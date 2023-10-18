USC recruiting: Amari Wallace scouting report

Amari Wallace is a four-star defensive back from Miami Central High School. He was offered by USC back in May and is a main target for the Trojans in the 2025 class.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback and free safety is ranked as the 12th-best safety in the 2025 class, the No. 168 player nationally, and the 24th-best player in the state of Florida.

Wallace is currently sitting on 15 offers including Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Tennessee, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Michigan State and others.

Wallace is a gifted and explosive athlete at the defensive back position. In coverage, Turner is an irritant for opposing wide receivers. He combines elite deep speed and ball skills. No one will outrun him. However, in run support, he faces questions. He has to develop his body and become more rugged on the field.

In Wallace’s two years at the varsity level, he has amassed 59 tackles, 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.

Strengths

Coverage versatility

Technically refined

Superb athleticism

Weaknesess

Height, weight, and length

Strength

