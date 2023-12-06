USC receiver Michael Jackson enters the transfer portal

The college football transfer portal had over 1,200 players enter since the window opened on December 4. The USC Trojans saw wide receiver Michael Jackson enter the portal on Tuesday, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Jackson never found a huge role with the Trojans, and it didn’t help that they had a ton of weapons on offense. In 2022, he had 13 catches for 205 yards and three scores in five games. This past season he played eight games with 17 catches for 146 yards and just one touchdown.

Raleek Brown also entered the transfer portal, and Caleb Williams is a lock to head for the NFL draft, as is Brenden Rice.

So, the Trojans’ offense will look much different next season. Players such as Dillon Gabriel and Grayson McCall should draw interest from Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Jackson is a junior and stands at six feet tall. He has a lot of talent, but just needs the right opportunity.

