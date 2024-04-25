USC receiver Brenden Rice opens up in interview before NFL draft

USC receiver Brenden Rice was asked about a lot of subjects in an interview conducted before the 2024 NFL draft. Brenden Rice talked about being Jerry Rice’s son, playing with USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, and his evolving relationship with his mother. Part of this story explores his mom’s support.

“I did not have that father figure for a long period of time and she truly took over both roles,” Brenden said of his mother in a 2019 Cronkite News interview. “That is what I needed to go ahead and become the person I wanted to become in the long term and I am truly blessed to have her.”

Brenden continued, explaining that there was a time when they didn’t speak often, but now they talk a lot. “It truly has gone from, ‘Yeah we talk but nothing too close’ to actually being, ‘Hey, what’s up’ anytime throughout the day,” Brenden told Kay Adams.

Brenden noted that he also learned important lessons in leadership from his famous father. “There’s a lot that goes into leadership and being that role model, and I feel as though he presented himself as a perfect role model all his career and all his life,” Brenden Rice said.

