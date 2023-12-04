USC RB MarShawn Lloyd declares for 2024 NFL draft

The roster changes are coming quickly for the USC Trojans. On Sunday, the Trojans were selected to play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, which lost to Florida State in the ACC title game and has former Cal QB Jack Plummer waiting for another game against USC.

Later on Sunday, running back MarShawn Lloyd revealed his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, per Chris Trevino.

Lloyd was one of the big acquisitions in the transfer portal last year for Lincoln Riley after he had 573 yards rushing and nine scores at South Carolina.

In 2023, his numbers increased across the board. He finished with 820 yards and nine scores for the Trojans.

Lloyd had only one 100-yard rushing game this year, and it came against Cal, in which he also had a pair of touchdowns and 72 yards receiving on top of that.

Now, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back is headed for the NFL ranks.

The Trojans also saw Brenden Rice announce his 2024 decision after he accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Raleek Brown also entered the portal, so the offensive weapons for USC are changing for 2024 with a lot of roster turnover in the works.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire