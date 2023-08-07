USC ranked behind Michigan and Ohio State in USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

The USC Trojans were part of the 2023 preseason edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Where they specifically landed, however, will be a point of debate heading into one of the most anticipated USC seasons in recent memory.

The college football regular season is less than three weeks away for USC, which begins with a rare Week Zero game versus San Jose State on Aug. 26. The other top programs in the country won’t play until Week 1 on Labor Day weekend. USC and Notre Dame are the two high-profile national programs which will start a week earlier than everyone else.

We will share the poll results below, but first, one general “overview-style” note: Four Pac-12 teams cracked the top 15. That’s an indication of the quality and depth the Pac-12 has entering this final season in the conference’s football existence.

Here is the full set of rankings, from No. 25 down to No. 1, in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

TEXAS A&M

Oct 16, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Few coaches in the country have more pressure on their shoulders this season than Jimbo Fisher.

TEXAS TECH

Oct 28, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 is balanced and up for grabs this year. Let’s see what the Red Raiders can do.

TULANE

Jan 2, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane’s Cotton Bowl win hopefully made USC a lot hungrier — and better — on defense. We will soon find out if that’s true.

OLE MISS

Oct 22, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We will see if Lane Kiffin and former Trojan Jaxson Dart can max out on offense in Oxford.

WISCONSIN

Dec 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone wondered in September and October of 2021 if Luke Fickell will be USC’s next coach. The Trojans got Lincoln Riley instead. Wisconsin and Fickell will face USC and Riley in the Big Ten. It will be spicy.

NORTH CAROLINA

Sep 10, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in college football. Most people think Drake Maye is No. 2.

OKLAHOMA

Jul 14, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venables will probably succeed at Oklahoma, and he is recruiting at an elite level, but he does need to improve the Sooners this year to ensure that his project moves forward in Norman.

OREGON STATE

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

It’s all about D.J. Uiagalelei and how he performs in Corvallis for head coach Jonathan Smith.

KANSAS STATE

Dec 3, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion and a team which is always tough to play against. Chris Klieman is one of the best coaches in the country.

TCU

OREGON

Nov 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon has Bo Nix back, but the defense is a question mark. The game at Washington on Oct. 14 will be hugely important for the Ducks.

UTAH

Dec 2, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cam Rising injury situation will be closely monitored. USC’s game against the Utes on Oct. 21 could be the most important game of the whole season.

NOTRE DAME

Dec 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame hopes transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has a huge year. He will need to if the Irish are going to be serious players for the playoff.

TEXAS

USA TODAY Sports

If Texas doesn’t win the Big 12 this year, it’s going to be a very long and cold winter in Austin.

WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have the coach and the quarterback. Do they have enough defense? Sounds a lot like USC.

TENNESSEE

USA TODAY Sports

Can Josh Heupel do for quarterback Joe Milton this year what he did for Hendon Hooker last year?

CLEMSON

Nov 17, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley’s brother, Garrett Riley, takes over Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense. It should be fun. It will be fascinating.

FLORIDA STATE

USA TODAY Sports

Mike Norvell has recruited at a top level. He has lots of elite players coming back for one more year. This season could mark the true return of the Seminoles to the center of the national conversation in college football.

PENN STATE

Oct 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State thinks it has a better offensive line than in previous years. The Nittany Lions will try to challenge Ohio State and Michigan for Big Ten supremacy. USC comes next year, so PSU needs to capitalize on this year’s opportunity with the Trojans not yet in the Big Ten.

USC

Nov 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all about Alex Grinch and the defense. They have everything to prove. The fate of the season rests on their shoulders. We know Caleb Williams will be great. There’s not much else to say. Play ball!

Nov 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly did a remarkable job at LSU in Year 1. Let’s see how he and Jayden Daniels respond in Year 2.

OHIO STATE

Dec 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Sports News Conference

Ohio State is a lot like USC, particularly on defense. Ryan Day and coordinator Jim Knowles need to find solutions on that side of the ball.

ALABAMA

Dec 31, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is Alabama … or at least, that’s what most people think. Yet, Tyler Buchner (the transfer from Notre Dame) is the Crimson Tide’s quarterback. That’s not good. Can Nick Saban get the best out of Buchner? If not, it could be another difficult year in Tuscaloosa.

MICHIGAN

Apr 1, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan hosts Ohio State this year, so the Wolverines should be seen as the favorite in the Big Ten.

GEORGIA

Jan 9, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia will attempt to become the first three-peat national champion in college football since Minnesota in 1936.

