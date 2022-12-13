USC radio analyst and football commentator John Jackson evaluates Year 1 under Lincoln Riley

This is a really fun and interesting conversation for USC football fans to watch and listen to.

John Jackson, a key part of USC’s 1989 Pac-10 championship team under head coach Larry Smith, helped the Trojans defeat Bo Schembechler and Michigan in the 1990 Rose Bowl, which was Bo’s very last game after two decades as Michigan head coach.

Jackson shared a Bo Schembechler anecdote in a conversation with Tony Altimore, Tim Prangley, and Rick Anaya at The Voice of College Football. He primarily discussed Lincoln Riley’s impact on USC football this past year, evaluating the progression of the program and the various plot points from the past season. Jackson discussed the 2022 team’s many successes but also the inability to contain Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

You’ll learn a lot from this conversation with a treasured USC Trojan. It lasts just over half an hour:

List

Heisman Trophy Trivia: test yourself on the history of this award and USC's place within it

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire