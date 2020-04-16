USC quarterback JT Daniels to enter transfer portal

USC quarterback JT Daniels (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Once hailed as USC’s next great quarterback, JT Daniels is now in search of a new home.

The former Santa Ana Mater Dei High signal caller, who started for USC as a freshman in 2018, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced Thursday.

The decision, according to a person close to the situation, was made in anticipation of a potential NCAA decision on a one-time transfer exception, which, if passed, would offer Daniels immediate eligibility for the 2020 season.

If Daniels were still required to sit out next season, USC is optimistic that he could return. In a statement, the quarterback left that possibility on the table.

“I love this university, coaching staff, and team,” Daniels said. “To me it is in my best interest to explore all my options going into the 2020 season. I will remain in contact with the coaching staff through the process. USC remains one of my options, and that door has remained open for me.”

Daniels had been the centerpiece of USC’s future plans on offense. He ran away with the starting job as a freshman and won it again as a sophomore, as USC transitioned to a pass-heavy, air raid offense.

But plans for a standout sophomore campaign were derailed after just two quarters in the season opener against Fresno State. Daniels tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, ending his season and paving the way for freshman Kedon Slovis.

Slovis proceeded to shatter USC records, on his way to arguably the finest freshman season for a quarterback in school history.

Both quarterbacks were expected to compete for the starting job in the fall, but Slovis remained the presumed favorite.

All signs initially pointed toward Daniels spending this season as Slovis’ backup, in order to graduate from USC and enroll elsewhere as a graduate transfer. But with the future of this season in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA strongly considering allowing one-time transfers, Daniels is opting to explore his options right now.

Story continues

As a former five-star prospect, with three years eligibility remaining, Daniels is sure to solicit plenty of interest from quarterback-needy programs. Whether he’ll actually leave USC, though, likely depends on what the NCAA decides.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a USC quarterback entered the portal, only to return. Last summer, Matt Fink nearly transferred to Illinois, before opting to come back and playing a crucial role in three games.

USC coach Clay Helton left open that same possibility for Daniels.

“We have been working with JT and his family, as well as our compliance office, to help him navigate the process of entering his name in the transfer portal,” Helton said in a statement. "It is his desire to explore all of his options going into the 2020 season. We will continue to support JT in every way possible and help him through his decision, including the option of staying on with our football team. JT is a terrific person, student, player, and valued member of our football family.”





