USC quarterback Jayden Maiava explains why he flipped from Georgia

Highly-touted UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava originally committed to transferring to Georgia. However, not long after committing to the Bulldogs, Maiava had a change of heart and flipped to the USC Trojans.

After a spring practice, Maiava explained why he committed to USC so soon after being committed to Georgia.

“I wanted to play under Lincoln Riley. The things that he’s done, the accomplishments that he has underneath his belt and being able to go out there and compete against the best…(Coach Riley is) just such a great dude. I mean, sitting in the film room, the knowledge that he has. It’s amazing,” said Maiava.

Maiava’s decommitment left Georgia thin at quarterback behind returning starter Carson Beck. The Bulldogs have Gunner Stockton as Beck’s back-up and just one other scholarship quarterback in four-star freshman Ryan Puglisi.

It is hard to blame Jayden Maiava for transferring to USC because of Lincoln Riley’s excellent track record of developing quarterbacks. Riley weighed in on Maiava’s decision to commit to USC shortly after making a verbal pledge with Georgia.

“I think he just decided this is really where he wanted to be. The recruiting process can be tough on guys. Emotions and all that can really play a factor and I think it probably did for him a little bit. And especially for transfers, where it happens so quickly,” said Riley.

Maiava is expected to be a back-up quarterback at USC, but has the upside to be the Trojans’ quarterback of the future. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs may have to turn to the transfer portal in order to add another quarterback after spring practice.

