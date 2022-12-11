USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was announced as the Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday in New York City.

The sophomore joins fellow Trojans Mike Garrett, O.J. Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, and Matt Leinart as Heisman winners from USC.

Reggie Bush also won the Heisman at USC, in 2005, but had his award stripped.

The four finalists in 2022 were Williams, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and TCU’s Max Duggan.

The Heisman finalists have arrived 👏 Who's taking home the trophy? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/stkf6F0ncU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 10, 2022

The 2022 resumes for each finalist:

Williams threw for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, as well as rushing for 372 yards and 10 TDs. (rushing stats for college QBs are misleading since the NCAA subtracts sack yards for some reason from this category)

Stroud threw for 3,340 yards, 37 TDs, and six interceptions.

Duggan threw for 3,321 yards, 30 TDs, and only four INTs, and also rushed for 404 yards and six TDs.

Bennett has 3,425 passing yards, 20 TDs, and six INTs; he ran for seven TDs.

Finishing 5th through 10th were Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Alabama QB Bryce Young (the 2021 Heisman winner), Michigan RB Blake Corum, Washington QB Michael Penix, Texas RB Bijan Robinson, and North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

This is Carson Palmer’s first time back at the Heisman Trophy ceremony since he won 20 years ago in 2002. This is Matt Leinart’s first time back since his 10-year reunion in 2014. They both came this year to see Caleb Williams become the third USC quarterback to win the Heisman. pic.twitter.com/z6U9SIo3kG — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2022

Williams joins Gino Torretta, Miami (1992) as a Heisman winner to wear jersey No. 13.

He began his college career at the University of Oklahoma and transferred to USC after coach Lincoln Riley moved from the Sooners to the Trojans.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire