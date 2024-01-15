Advertisement

USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declares for the NFL draft

Frank Schwab
NFL/betting writer
·1 min read
Caleb Williams announced on Monday he has officially declared for the NFL draft. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)
Caleb Williams took a while to make it official, but his historic college career is over.

Up next, the debate over whether he'll be the first overall pick of the draft.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, announced on Monday he has declared for the NFL draft. Monday was the last day underclassmen could declare for the draft.

Williams started his career at Oklahoma, transferred to USC and had a brilliant 2022 season. He wasn't quite at that level in 2023 and USC struggled as a team, but his playmaking ability was evident.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick, due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers before last year's draft. There will be a debate over the next few months about Williams vs. North Carolina's Drake Maye as the top overall pick.

But we know now, after some suspense before the deadline, that Williams will definitely be a part of that conversation.