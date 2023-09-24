USC quarterback Caleb Williams loves playing in the state of Arizona

Caleb Williams loves playing in the state of Arizona.

He said as much after leading the No. 5 USC Trojans to a 42-28 victory over the unranked Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe late Saturday in which the Heisman winner and presumptive No. 1 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft threw for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.

“It was great, I played in Arizona last year,” he said. “Came out with a win both times we’ve been to Arizona. it’s been fun.”

Last season, playing against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-37 win.

That’s 733 yards through the air and 10 total touchdowns, if you’re counting.

So does that mean Williams hopes the Arizona Cardinals end up with the top pick in the draft?

Not so fast. His father, Carl Williams, threw the entire thing into doubt recently, speaking to GQ magazine, saying that if they didn’t like the organization at the top of the draft board, the quarterback could return to school for another season.

Also, there’s the reality that the Cardinals have one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Kyler Murray, coming back from injury soon. Even if they have the top pick, there’s no guarantee that they would take Williams. It might make more sense for them to trade the pick, depending on who the team’s brain trust thinks is a better fit for their offensive system.

Williams is a star in Hollywood for the Trojans and on Madison Avenue for ad makers, appearing in national commercials for Nissan, Wendy’s and Dr Pepper.

There’s less financial incentive for him to turn pro than there would have been before college players were able to get paid for endorsements.

He’s just not ready to talk about the NFL or the Cardinals, even if Arizona General Manager Monti Ossenfort was in attendance at the game Saturday.

“I’ve got eight games left,” Williams said.

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

“Those are the eight guaranteed that I have, and then we’re working on the next three,” he said, alluding to the College Football Playoff and a shot at a national championship.

Just don’t expect the circus of speculation to die down any time soon.

“We’ve got a tough opponent in Colorado this next week coming up.”

Caleb vs. Coach Prime?

The football world, especially Arizona Cardinals fans, will be watching.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: USC's Caleb Williams loves Arizona. What does that mean for Cardinals?