USC quarterback Caleb Williams addresses crying video after loss to Washington

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams opened up on social media about showing his emotions after he was seen crying in his mother's arms after a 52-42 loss to Washington last Saturday.

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is projected to be a top pick if he leaves school in next year's NFL draft.

Williams said on social media that he is an emotional person and wants to spread mental health awareness.

“I go out every single day, blood, sweat and tears. I give my all on every single play, every chance that I get. I've been an advocate for mental health, show your emotions and express yourself," Williams said.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams

"It's something that I've been doing since I was young, and now on a national level being able to try and share that awareness with the public. Me doing just what I did on Saturday, even though it was far from what I was trying to do, it showed and spread that kind of awareness."

Williams is completing 69 percent of his passes for 2,958 yards with 28 touchdowns and four interceptions this season for the Trojans, who have lost three of their last four games.

