USC QB not named Caleb Williams throws 6 TD passes in Holiday Bowl win

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Lincoln Riley won’t have a problem replacing Caleb Williams at QB for USC.

That was solved Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl as Miller Moss threw six touchdown passes in the Trojan’s 42-28 win over Louisville.

Moss threw for 372 yards as USC won for the eighth time in 13 games. His performance was watched from the sidelines by Williams, whose next stop is the 2024 NFL draft.

