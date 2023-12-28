USC QB not named Caleb Williams throws 6 TD passes in Holiday Bowl win

Lincoln Riley won’t have a problem replacing Caleb Williams at QB for USC.

That was solved Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl as Miller Moss threw six touchdown passes in the Trojan’s 42-28 win over Louisville.

Moss threw for 372 yards as USC won for the eighth time in 13 games. His performance was watched from the sidelines by Williams, whose next stop is the 2024 NFL draft.

7️⃣ putting on a show! pic.twitter.com/uPYqqKp96o — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 28, 2023

What a great finish to the season! Very proud of this USC team with 20+ players gone via portal and opt outs, they prove that the future is bright at SC. Many rising stars, and perhaps a QB has risin amoung us, in Miller Moss. Great to see our team grab some shiny hardware at… pic.twitter.com/H9z0v5QvPQ — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire